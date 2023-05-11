Newcastle United and Liverpool’s scouts were present during the game between OGC Nice and Rennes to watch French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Todibo joined Nice on a permanent deal in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona for a transfer worth €8.5m.

The 23-year-old centre-back has impressed this season with performances for the French outfit.

And several Premier League clubs are interested in acquiring Todibo in the summer.

Liverpool and Newcastle are interested and sent scouts to monitor Todibo in the game against Rennes where Nice came out 2-1 victorious.

Manchester United also observed the defender.

Nice might miss out on Champions League football next season and they will be ready to sell the player if Premier League clubs are willing to pay €45m price tag for the centre-back

The 23-year-old has a contract with Nice that ends in June 2027 and it remains to be seen whether any of the three clubs will submit a bid for Todibo.