QPR have confirmed that they have triggered an extension in the contract of Rangers target Chris Willock.

Willock has been strongly linked with being wanted by Rangers boss Michael Beale, with talk the Gers are eyeing a low-cost deal.

However, QPR have now taken the step of triggering an extension in Willock’s contract which will keep him at the club until next summer.

QPR said: “We have exercised the option to extend Chris Willock’s contract to summer 2024.”

It remains to be seen whether QPR extending Willock’s contract will take a possible move to Ibrox for the player off the table.

Willock has been claimed to be keen to make the move to Ibrox to play for former QPR boss Beale.

The attacker made 28 appearances for QPR over the course of their Championship campaign, finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Willock has now clocked over 100 appearances for QPR in total, with 16 goals and 18 assists to his name.