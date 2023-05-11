Rangers are holding talks to sign Luis Palma from Aris Salonika, but have not yet submitted an official bid for him, it has been claimed in Greece.

Michael Beale is expected to revamp his attacking options in the summer, with Alfredo Morelos departing following the end of his contract, Ryan Kent also due to leave and Antonio Colak a possible departure.

The Gers are looking towards Greece for a solution and have zeroed in on winger Palma.

They are in talks with Aris about taking the Honduras international to Ibrox, but according to Greek outlet Sportime, have not yet made an official bid.

Rangers do face competition for Palma, with several other teams showing interest.

And it is claimed that Aris are likely to accept an offer of €5m for the Honduran.

The winger has grabbed 13 goals for Aris over the course of the season, along with providing his team-mates with eight assists.

Aris have Palma locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2026 and are in a strong position to dictate the terms of his departure.