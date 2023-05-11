Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore believes that Peterborough United are a very dangerous team and declared the Owls aim to nullify the Posh’s threat on Friday.

The Owls have missed out on automatic promotion by a narrow margin and now they have to go through the playoffs to achieve their promotion dreams.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to face Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough in their first leg of the playoff semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday.

Moore is of the view that, by reaching the playoffs, Peterborough have displayed how dangerous a team they are and pointed out that Ferguson’s side have the league’s leading goalscorer in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris in their team.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss also added that the Posh have been consistent with their performances and stated that the statistics display the threat Ferguson’s team possess.

However, Moore issued a warning to Peterborough by stating that Sheffield Wednesday’s goal is to nullify the opposition’s threat and play their game on Friday.

“I believe they have got the leading goalscorer in the league at the moment, so of course, they are dangerous and they are showing that dangerous approach by getting into the playoffs”, Moore said at a press conference.

“They have shown consistency over the season and the figures presented to me point out that they are a dangerous team.

“We know the danger they possess and we are focusing on our own in terms of trying to nullify those dangers but also trying to express ourselves at the same time.

“Like any game, we predict a really good game and we are really looking forward to it.”

Sheffield Wednesday have not won at the Weston Homes Stadium in their last five visits and it remains to be seen whether Moore’s men will be able to change that.