Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has revealed that he has reaped the benefits of going to the gym to achieve his target weight gain, opening up about a Finch Farm gym club.

Patterson, who joined the Toffees from Rangers in 2022, has so far made 17 league appearances for the Merseyside outfit and has been booked only three times.

A regular starter since joining Everton until September, the Scottish international’s season has been somewhat marred by an injury and his exclusion from the team sheet on eleven consecutive occasions.

He played for 90 minutes in Everton’s 5-1 victory over Brighton on Monday night for the first time since December, and his performance in the match garnered acclaim.

The 21-year-old right-back, who weighed between 74kg and 75kg when he joined the Premier League outfit, is now tilting the scales at 80kg.

The Everton star admitted that he has benefited from hitting the gym to get to where he wants to be and revealed a gym club at Finch Farm.

“When I first came I was between 74kg and 75kg and now I’m sitting around at 80kg”, Patterson told his club’s in-house media.

“I’ve worked really hard in the gym and I made sure I spent the time I’ve been out injured wisely in that respect.

“I’m up to where I want to be and it’s about maintaining it now. Me, Davo [Tom Davies] and Dwighty [Dwight McNeil] have got a wee gym club going at Finch Farm, working on different aspects and making sure we’re all ticking over to be in the best possible shape.”

Everton are currently sitting in 17th position in the league table, two points above the drop zone.

The Toffees are hoping to replicate their confidence oozing victory at Amex in their forthcoming encounters to seal safety this season.