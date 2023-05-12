Aston Villa and West Ham United target Matteo Guendouzi has revealed that he has held discussions with Marseille sporting director Javier Ribalta about his future, but is focusing on finishing the season well.

In spite of having established himself as one of the regular starters for the Ligue 1 club at the start of the season, the former Arsenal man has fallen down Igor Tudor’s pecking order.

It has meant that the 24-year-old’s recent appearances have mostly been limited in terms of minutes on the pitch.

Guendouzi is taking stock of the situation and has revealed that he has already held discussions with the club’s sporting director, amidst interest from Aston Villa and West Ham in the Premier League.

Though further rounds of talks are set to take place in the summer, Guendouzi insists that his current focus is on doing well for the team and qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season.

“Yes, I had a discussion with Ribalta as many players have discussions with their sporting directors”, Guendouzi was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport.

“The discussion will remain private. But I have always been sincere, who says things face to face.

“It’s a normal discussion, as few have discussions with their director. I will never put my personal case before that of the team. But it’s a totally normal discussion.

“But my personal situation takes second place to that of the team. We don’t have time to whine, to complain.

“There will be discussions this summer, but the most important thing is first to finish the championship and I hope to qualify for the Champions League.”

It remains to be seen if either Aston Villa or West Ham, where Guendouzi is mooted as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, will lodge a bid.