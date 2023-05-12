Burnley are keeping tabs on Everton and West Ham-linked striker Michy Batshuayi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Fenerbahce signed him on a permanent deal from Chelsea last summer on a two-year contract and he has been in good form this season.

He has scored eleven times in 16 league appearances for Fenerbahce this term and is again been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Everton and West Ham are amongst the teams who are believed to be interested in signing him this summer.

And Burnley have also joined the chase and are closely monitoring his situation at Fenerbahce.

The Clarets dominated the Championship to get promoted to the Premier League but Vincent Kompany is aware that he needs quality additions to his squad to meet the challenges of the top flight.

The Burnley boss has identified signing a goalscorer as a priority and wants a striker who is Premier League proven.

Batshuayi is one of the options Burnley are considering given his experience of playing in the English top flight.

He will have a year left on his Fenerbahce contract in the summer and could prefer a return to England if he gets an offer.