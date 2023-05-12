Manchester United have offered a massive contract to Napoli defender Min-jae Kim worthy of a star striker in order to lure him to Old Trafford, it has been claimed in France.

The South Korean centre-back has been one of the pillars of the Napoli side this season that won Serie A in a dominant fashion.

Kim has a €60m release clause in his contract, which can be triggered at a specific point in the summer, and Manchester United are prepared to pay that figure.

It has been claimed that the defender’s entourage and Manchester United held talks over a potential summer move.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the details of the potential contract have already been discussed.

Manchester United have offered a massive salary to the defender, which Napoli cannot afford to match.

It has been suggested that the wages on offer from the Premier League giants are worthy of a star striker.

Kim has already been keen to play in the Premier League and the salary on offer has arrived as another temptation.

Raphael Varane’s injury troubles mean Kim has also been guaranteed playing minutes by the Red Devils.