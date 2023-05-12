Besiktas have given a further indication they have no plans to try to keep Everton loan star Dele Alli by identifying Olympiacos midfielder Pep Biel as a possible replacement.

Alli’s season in Turkey was cut short after he picked up an injury and though he is back in England, Besiktas retain an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

The midfielder struggled to delight coach Senol Gunes, but Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi still insisted that a permanent deal was not off the table.

However, in a sign that will not happen, Besiktas are now looking to replace Alli with Biel, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

Besiktas coach Gunes has been following the progress of the Spain-born player for a long time and is expected to ask his side to table an official bid soon.

Biel has proven goalscoring ability having made as many as 23 goal contributions in the 47 matches he has featured for the Greek club this season.

Alli’s future on the other hand is still firmly uncertain with Premier League strugglers Everton unlikely to want to continue with him.

He will still have a year left to run on his contract at Goodison Park when he returns in the summer.