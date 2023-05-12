Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, but his price tag is likely to be a stumbling block.

The 21-year-old centre-back is one of the standouts in a Southampton side who are rapidly descending towards relegation from the Premier League.

He is one of several players expected to leave the Saints this summer if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Bella-Kotchap has suitors in the Premier League but the defender is attracting interest from Germany as well.

According to German daily Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in getting their hands on the centre-back.

He has already represented Germany twice in senior football and now Eintracht Frankfurt want to take him back to his homeland.

The Bundesliga side are prepared to take advantage if Southampton get relegated and try and sign the defender.

However, the price tag is still an issue as Southampton are likely to demand more than €20m even if they go down to the Championship.

But Eintracht Frankfurt are hopeful the sale of some of their top performers will give them the leeway needed to sign the Southampton centre-back.