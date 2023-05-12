Rennes coach Bruno Genesio has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Djed Spence will be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury and will be returning to Spurs for treatment.

After hardly getting any game time in the first half of the season under Antonio Conte, Spence was allowed to join Rennes on a loan deal for the rest of the campaign.

The right-back impressed initially and was playing regularly before losing his place in the team last month; he has now suffered an injury.

Spence has injured his knee and Genesio revealed that it is more serious than previously anticipated.

He admitted that the defender will no longer play a part for the rest of the season and will be returning to his parent club Spurs early to start his treatment and rehabilitation program.

Genesio was quoted as saying by French daily Ouest-France: “He is out until the end of the season.

“It is more than a sprain, a nice sprain.

“He will also return to Tottenham to take care of himself.”

Tottenham’s medical team will assess his injury once he is back in London but the season has ended for him.