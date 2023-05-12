Leeds United starlet Mateo Joseph has revealed that he has not witnessed a better fan base than the Whites in his career.

Joseph has been a key player for Leeds Under-21s this season and has scored 15 goals to aid their promotion battle.

The Whites Under-21 side are on the verge of returning to the Premier League 2 Division 1 and they will face Nottingham Forest’s Under-21 side at Elland Road on Monday.

Joseph stated that Leeds’ supporters have a huge part to play when the Whites youngsters take on Nottingham Forest on Monday.

The 19-year-old forward believes that Leeds have the best group of supporters he has seen so far in his career and stated that the Whites faithful provide the players with energy to go on until the final whistle.

“I haven’t seen better fans than Leeds in all my small career”, Joseph was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It gives you that extra energy you need, especially in the last minutes of the game.

“The other day against Villa we needed to stay calm and they gave us the energy we needed to achieve the objective.

“I think they will play a big part on Monday.”

Joseph has already made six senior appearances for Leeds this season and he will be determined to finish the season by guiding Leeds Under-21s back to the Premier League 2 Division 1.