Ruben Selles has admitted that he would like to get the chance to get Southampton promoted back to the Premier League next season.

The Saints are more or less down and out and their relegation will be confirmed if they fail to win against Fulham at home on Saturday.

Southampton are looking at a major overhaul of the squad over the summer once they are relegated and there is no certainty over who could be their manager next season.

Selles, who has a contract to manage Southampton until the end of the season, believes the Saints have everything in terms of infrastructure to bounce straight back up after relegation.

And he admitted that he would love to stay at St. Mary’s and plot their promotion back to the Premier League next season.

Selles said in a press conference: “We have our stadium and fans, we have our technical staff and players and the right structure.

“It is not my decision but I would like to stay at Southampton in the Championship and bounce back next year.”

It remains to be seen whether Southampton decide to task Selles with the job of getting the side back up over the course of next season.