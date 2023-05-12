Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are preparing to put in an opening offer for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Todibo has been at Nice since 2021 when he joined the club from Barcelona on a permanent deal worth €8.5m.

His performances this season have piqued the interest of teams across Europe and he is considered one of the most saleable assets at the French club.

The centre-back has reportedly been scouted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle ahead of the summer transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the three Premier League clubs are now preparing to make a concrete move for him.

Todibo is admired by the three big Premier League sides and all of them are now working on an opening bid.

Nice are aware of the interest the centre-back has been attracting ahead of the end of the season.

They also know that they will find it hard to hold on to Todibo if a concrete offer lands on their table from a club in the Premier League.

The French side will look to maximise their profits from his potential sale by sparking an auction for the defender’s services.