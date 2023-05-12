Sunderland star Pierre Ekwah has admitted that the Black Cats’ amazing fanbase shocked him and believes that he will get goosebumps whenever he plays at the Stadium of Light.

Ekwah joined Sunderland from West Ham United in the winter transfer window and the defensive midfielder has made 14 appearances for the Black Cats since his arrival.

The 21-year-old made his debut in Sunderland colours against Fulham at Craven Cottage in their FA Cup tie, where he helped his team to a 1-1 draw.

Ekwah stated that he understood how amazing the Sunderland faithful are when he came on in the game against Fulham and received backing from travelling supporters.

The youngster admitted that he has been left awestruck by the Stadium of Light atmosphere and feels that he will get goosebumps every time he enters the pitch.

“They are literally following you wherever you go”, Ekwah told the Sunderland Echo.

“And when I say everywhere you go, I mean everywhere you go.

“When we went to Fulham, I went out onto the pitch and I just saw a wall.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy’.

“I really felt that, and the fanbase of Sunderland has really shocked me.

“I absolutely love playing at the stadium.

“I know when I am playing at home, I’m going to have goosebumps.

“There are 45,000 people there, they just want you to win, and the atmosphere is crazy.”

Sunderland’s hopes for promotion to the Premier League are still alive and Ekwah will be determined to help the Black Cats achieve that.