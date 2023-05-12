Pierre Ekwah believes that every player in the Sunderland team is willing to fight for Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray because the manager always shows faith in them.

Mowbray was appointed as the new Sunderland boss after Alex Neil left to join Stoke City early in the season.

The English tactician has managed to guide a young Sunderland team to the Championship playoffs and they are set to face Luton Town in the two legged semi-final.

Ekwah, who joined Sunderland in the winter transfer window, revealed that Mowbray shows tremendous faith in his young players and believes that the Sunderland boss does not change his opinion about a player because of one bad game.

The young midfielder hailed Mowbray as a good human being who always backs his players and feels that everyone in the Sunderland squad is always ready to give their all for their manager because of the person he is.

“I came on [in the Hull City game] for maybe ten minutes, gave away the penalty and we drew 4-4 because of that penalty”, Ekwah told the Sunderland Echo.

“But then the next game, you’re starting.

“The trust he puts in you really means a lot.

“You know that he’s not going to change his opinion of you just because of one mistake.

“He still trusts you, and when he put me back in the team, he told me that he still trusted me to go out and express myself.

“That’s why he’s a good man, and it’s why everyone will fight for him.”

Mowbray’s side are unbeaten in their last nine games and they will be hoping to finish the season by winning the playoffs.