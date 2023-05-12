Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has revealed that his team will not take a defensive approach when they visit the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland and is clear that they will look for a win.

Sunderland are in the Championship playoffs and they are set to face third placed Luton in the two-legged semi-final.

Luton are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run and Sunderland are set to welcome Edwards’ side to the Stadium of Light for the first leg of the playoff semi-final on Saturday.

Edwards’ men boast the second-lowest goals conceded record in the league this season and the Hatters boss stated that their aim has been to keep their defence tight the whole campaign.

He admitted that Sunderland and Luton have their own different ways of approaching a game and believes that they are in for an exciting tie.

Edwards also warned that his team will not go to the Stadium of Light with the intention to sit back and defend for a draw, but rather to look for a positive result.

“They’ve been great”, Edwards told Luton’s official site.

“We’ve known for a few weeks [we would be in the playoffs], but this week there’s been a shift in the focus and I’ve seen that out on the training pitch, that’s really encouraging.

“We always try to keep the game tight in any game.

“The game is all about scoring at one end and keeping the ball out at the other so we always try and keep it tight.

“But we’ll always try to win the game as well.

“We’ve got our way to do it and Sunderland have theirs, I’m sure it will be an exciting couple of games, but we’re not going up there to just sit, wait and let them come onto us, that’s just not how we play.

“If a draw is a good result, only time will tell, but we’re not going up there looking for that at all.”

Sunderland have failed to beat Luton in their last five meetings and Tony Mowbray’s side have a tough task on their hands to change the record.