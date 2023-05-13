Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers are sure to end the season without a trophy, but can at least provide their fans with some cheer by beating Celtic today.

Gers boss Michael Beale is continuing to assess his squad to plan for next season and will welcome the opportunity to again see his men in action against Celtic.

Rangers again put Robby McCrorie between the sticks, giving him a chance to build on his outing against Aberdeen.

Defence sees Beale select James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz as a back four.

In midfield, Rangers deploy John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack, while Todd Cantwell and Rabbi Matondo support Fashion Sakala.

Beale can look to his bench if changes are needed at any point and his options at Ibrox include Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McCrorie, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, Cantwell, Matondo, Sakala

Substitutes: McGregor, Hagi, Kamara, Morelos, Arfield, King, Devine, Lowry, Lovelace