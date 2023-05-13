Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in getting their hands on RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan this summer.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been a key part of the Leipzig squad this season and is rated highly across Europe.

His performances in Germany have led to interest some of the big names in Europe and his future at the club is under the scanner.

It has been claimed that there is real interest from the Premier League in Simakan ahead of the next transfer window.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal and Manchester United have their eyes on the centre-back.

Mikel Arteta wants to add a centre-back to his squad in the next window and Simakan is a player Arsenal’s recruitment team like.

Manchester United are also in the hunt for a defender and have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli’s Min-jae Kim.

Simakan is a player who is also being closely tracked by the Red Devils ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman would be keen on a move to the Premier League and his characteristics are likely to suit English football.

However, he has a contract until 2027 with Leipzig and the Germans are likely to demand big money if they agree to sell him.