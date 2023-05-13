Fenerbahce are considering making a move for several Southampton stars in order to strengthen their squad this summer, as they look to raid a Saints outfit expected to go down.

The Saints are widely tipped to go down from the Premier League and a defeat against Fulham today would confirm their relegation.

Several Southampton players are expected to leave if and when they get relegated and the club are looking at a squad overhaul.

And clubs are looking at Southampton as a place to pick up players from in the next summer transfer window.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Fenerbahce are looking at Southampton as a place to sign some top players this summer.

The Turkish giants are looking to strengthen several areas of the squad and they are considering moving for several players in the Saints squad.

Southampton are expected to loan out a few players this summer and Fenerbahce are looking to make the most of this opportunity.

Fenerbahce have their eyes on Lyanco, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Moussa Djenepo and Paul Onuachu from the Saints squad.

The Turkish giants are hoping to hold talks with Southampton soon in their bid to raid their squad.