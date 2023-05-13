Fixture: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Ryan Mason has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa outfit at Villa Park this afternoon.

Spurs are battling to try to make sure they have European football to offer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

Mason’s side sit in sixth position on 57 points, just three points ahead of eighth placed Aston Villa.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in January in north London, saw Emery’s men grab a 2-0 win.

Tottenham have Fraser Forster in goal this afternoon, while as a back three Mason picks Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Emerson Royal.

The wing-backs for Tottenham are Pedro Porro and Ben Davies, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp line up in midfield. Further up the pitch, Heung-Min Son and Richarlison support Harry Kane.

If Mason needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Forster, Emerson, Romero, Lenglet, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Son, Kane, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Craig, Sanchez, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Lucas, Kulusevski, Danjuma