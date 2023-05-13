Former Premier League winger Yannick Bolasie has revealed he asked Bright Osayi-Samuel about Newcastle United target Arda Guler, who he feels can make the grade in England.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Newcastle are already looking at who they could add to Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies have an eye on adding young talents to their squad and have been heavily linked with Fenerbahce’s teenage midfielder Guler.

Bolasie, who plays in Turkey for Caykur Rizespor, believes that Guler has a good understanding of the game and can be successful in England.

The winger revealed he has spoken to Guler’s Fenerbahce team-mate Osayi-Samuel.

“Can Arda Guler handle Premier League level?” Bolasie responded while answering a question asked by Turkish outlet Ajansspor.

“I asked Osayi-Samuel about Arda Guler two, three days ago. He can be successful in England under a good manager.

“Arda has a very good understanding of the game and is a great talent.

“Guler can be in the Premier League.

“He can also play for important teams.”

The 18-year-old boasts of having acquired both Champions League and Europa League experience with Fenerbahce, while he has been capped by Turkey at international level.