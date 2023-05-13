Celtic winger Liel Abada has revealed that first-team coach Harry Kewell’s guidance is helping him improve a lot and has helped him to think quicker in games.

Abada, who joined the Bhoys from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021, has so far made 67 league appearances for the Parkhead outfit and has netted 20 goals.

The Israel international has made a significant contribution to Celtic’s league campaign this season as he has bagged ten goals and five assists in 31 league appearances for the title winners.

The 21-year-old winger believes he is improving at Celtic and tipped his hat to first team coach Kewell for working with him, something he thinks has helped him to improve the mental side of his game as well as the technical.

“I work with him a lot in training and it’s a big help”, Abada was quoted as saying by the Scottish Sun.

“We do extra sessions after training and we look at what we need to improve on and do better.

“He looks after us and it’s very important.

“I think quicker now.

“In the Champions League you don’t get too much time on the ball so you always have to think very fast.

“I think I have improved that side of my game. I work on that in training and it’s helped me a lot.

“The staff and manager have helped me improve on that and get better.”

Scottish top-flight title winners for the 53rd time, Abada’s side are now aiming to win an unprecedented eighth domestic treble.