Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team and substitutes for the final Glasgow derby of the season, away at Rangers.

Postecoglou has already led Celtic to the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership this term and is now zeroing in on completing a domestic treble.

While there is little on the line in terms of trophies at Ibrox today, Postecoglou will not want his Celtic side to lose the derby encounter.

Having had the beating of Rangers this season, Celtic head into the clash as favourites.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal, while at the back Postecoglou picks Anthony Ralston, Yuki Kobayashi, Carl Starfelt and Alexandro Bernabei.

In midfield, Celtic look towards Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley, with Liel Abada and Jota supporting Oh.

If the Celtic manager wants to make changes then he has options to call for from the bench, including Kyogo Furuhashi and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Hart, Ralston, Kobayashi, Starfelt, Bernabei, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Abada, Jota, Oh

Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Taylor, Kyogo, Turnbull, Iwata, Maeda, Forrest, Summers