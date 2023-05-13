Barcelona winger Ferran Torres is not aware of claimed interest from Aston Villa and has not been contacted by the Premier League side.

Aston Villa are expected to back Unai Emery in the summer transfer window, with La Liga tipped to be a hunting ground of priority.

Barcelona winger Torres is mooted to be a target for Aston Villa, with Emery an admirer of his abilities.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Torres is not aware of interest from Aston Villa.

The winger has not been contacted by the Premier League side and has not been told by Barcelona that they want him.

Torres is clear in his thoughts that he wants to remain at Barcelona, despite not having been a regular starter at the Camp Nou this term.

The winger has clocked 29 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona so far this season, scoring four goals.

All eyes will be on whether Aston Villa do touch base with Barcelona or Torres and attempt to take the former Manchester City winger back to the Premier League.