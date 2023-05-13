Sam Allardyce has issued a rallying call to the Leeds United faithful ahead of their game against Newcastle United and requested that the Whites supporters make Elland Road a bear pit to intimidate Eddie Howe’s team.

Leeds are deep in the relegation battle with three games left and they are currently in 19th place in the league table.

The Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend, which was Allardyce’ first match as Leeds manager and they are now looking to bounce back against Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United today at Elland Road.

Allardyce stated that everyone is aware of Elland Road’s amazing matchday atmosphere and believes that the supporters have a major role to play in today’s fixture.

The Leeds boss issued a message to the Whites faithful to make Elland Road a bear pit on Saturday afternoon to intimidate Newcastle and help his players get a positive result out of the game.

“Everyone from the outside knows about how good the atmosphere at Elland Road is, and that is going to be so important for us today”, Allardyce wrote in Leeds matchday programme.

“We need you on-side, getting behind the players at all times, no matter what happens.

“Last weekend at Manchester City, you saw the players show fight and you stuck with us right until the very end superbly.

“We need that again today and I’m sure you will deliver.

“We need it to be a bear pit, intimidation and a fortress where you can really help get us over the line.”

Leeds will be determined to snatch three points from Howe’s side, which could possibly take them out of the relegation zone.