Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Leeds at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Magpies need seven more points from their remaining games to make sure that they will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Howe has gone with a strong side at Elland Road to make sure that his side do not slip up towards the end of the campaign.

Sven Botman and Fabian Schar will form the centre-back pairing, with Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier playing as the full-backs in the system.

Joe Willock and Joelinton will look to add physicality in the middle of the park with Bruno Guimaraes playing at the base of the midfield.

Callum Wilson will lead the line for Newcastle with Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron playing in the wide areas to add pace and width to the team.

Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maxmin are some of the options Howe has on the bench at Leeds today.

Newcastle United Team vs Leeds

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson