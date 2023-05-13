Reading are keen to make a decision over their new manager soon and have already spoken to several candidates, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Royals got relegated from the Championship at the end of the regular season and are now preparing for life in the third tier of English football.

Reading made the decision to sack Paul Ince last month but interim manager Noel Hunt could not do enough to keep them in the Championship.

The club have been working behind the scenes to bring in a new manager as soon as possible.

It has been claimed that the club want to make a quick decision on identifying a new manager as they look to rebuild.

Chris Wilder is one of the names on the shortlist of targets but there are other names being looked at as well.

Reading have been holding talks with several candidates and are gradually narrowing down the list.

However, some of the names are still in jobs and Reading are waiting for the season to end.

But they are keen to come to a decision soon and plan for next season League One with a new manager in place.