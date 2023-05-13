Tony Mowbray has stated his desire to leave Sunderland with a good team and quality players when he departs the club.

Mowbray signed a two-year deal with Sunderland when he took charge of the club in August after the departure of previous boss Alex Neil.

The veteran tactician has impressed with the job he has done with a young Sunderland squad this season by guiding them to the playoffs.

Mowbray, who has managed several big clubs in the past, pointed out that every time he has left a club, he has left them in better condition than when he initially took them over.

And the 59-year-old tactician stated that he hopes that the day when he departs Sunderland, he will leave behind a talented squad and a club in a better position.

“I genuinely think that every club I have left, I feel that when I have left I have passed on a good team”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“Hibernian won the League Cup months after I left.

“West Brom got promoted the year I left for Celtic.

“I feel we leave good teams, so the day I leave this club, I hope you have a really good team with really good players.

“If for whatever reason I leave – maybe because we’ve gone on a five or six-game run where we don’t win, and the fans moan, and the owner thinks ‘we can get this young guy from so-and-so and he’ll be good, so we’ll get rid of that old git’ – that’s just life, isn’t it?”

Mowbray’s contract with Sunderland will expire at the end of next season and it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will reward the experienced tactician with a new contract for his impressive work with the team.