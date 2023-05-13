Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch with the agent of Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, as they continue to consider who to place in charge for next season.

Spurs remain on the hunt for a new boss and are finishing the current season off with Ryan Mason at the helm in interim charge.

They held an interest in former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, but it has been claimed he will not be the next Tottenham boss.

Now Tottenham have checked up on a coach in Serie A in the shape of Inter boss Inzaghi.

According to Italian outlet FCInterNews.it, Tottenham have been in touch with Inzaghi’s agent to check on his situation for next term.

It is suggested that Inzaghi though is not thinking about what might come next for him and is fully focused on finishing the season with Inter.

The Nerazzurri are in command of their Champions League semi-final tie against rivals AC Milan and also sit third in Serie A.

Inzaghi took over at Inter in 2021 following a spell in charge of capital club Lazio.