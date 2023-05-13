Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has picked his team and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit to Elland Road from Newcastle United.

Allardyce was hugely encouraged by his side’s performance in defeat at Manchester City last weekend and now wants all three points at home.

He has warned his side that they cannot afford to leave today’s game without anything to show for their efforts, with every game key.

The last meeting between the two teams, at St James’ Park, finished in a 0-0 draw.

Allardyce continues with Joel Robles in goal, while at the back he goes with Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober and Junior Firpo.

In the middle of the park Leeds play with Robin Koch, Weston McKennie and Sam Greenwood, while Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

If Allardyce wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Willy Gnonto and Marc Roca.

Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United

Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Koch, McKennie, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Struijk, Gray, Roca, Forshaw, Aaronson, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto