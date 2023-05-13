Celtic legend Chris Sutton has sarcastically congratulated Rangers for beating Ange Postecoglou’s side 3-0 at Ibrox.

Michael Beale’s side played host to Celtic at Ibrox in the final meeting between the two teams this season and with nothing but pride on the line.

Rangers ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala, handing them a confidence boost to take into the summer.

Sutton sarcastically congratulated Rangers and joked that they were playing against Celtic’s reserve side for the “Doesn’t Matter Trophy”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Well done Rangers on winning the Doesn’t Matter Trophy against Celtic Reserves, brilliant stuff.”

Celtic have already wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title, but Beale will be delighted with the mental boost a comfortable win over the Bhoys could provide his side with.

The gap between the two sides at the top of the Scottish Premiership is now ten points.

Next up for Rangers is a trip to take on Hibernian at Easter Road, while Celtic will play host to St Mirren.