Crystal Palace are looking for a Championship loan for goalkeeper Joe Whitworth, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The shot-stopper has made two appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace this season and is a highly rated talent at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles believe that the 19-year-old needs regular games to progress and will look to make sure he has it next season.

They are eyeing a loan move for Whitworth and their preference is to place him with a side in the Championship.

Palace want to see the custodian tested in the cut and thrust of the second tier as they look for him to continue to develop.

Whitworth played for Crystal Palace’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, featuring against Swindon Town, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle.

The goalkeeper has represented England at various youth levels.

It remains to be seen which club Whitworth will join on loan when the summer transfer window swings open.