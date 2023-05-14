Former Republic of Ireland international Keith Treacy has revealed Sean Dyche’s view on players using social media.

Dyche is currently in the hot seat at Everton, having been handed the Toffees reins earlier this year and faces a battle to keep them in the Premier League.

Everton have just two games left to preserve their top flight status, with clashes against Wolves and Bournemouth on the agenda.

Increasingly players are using social media and some fans may expect statements from players when performances turn sour.

Treacy played under Dyche at Burnley and revealed that the Everton boss is happy for his players to use social media, as long as they do not talk about football.

“For me, when I played under Sean Dyche he said ‘you can have your Twitter, you can have your social media, but do not speak about football on it. If you tweet about football then I will come down on you like a tonne of bricks'”, Treacy revealed on Off The Ball.

“I don’t know why that isn’t the case still.”

Everton are due to travel to take on Wolves on Saturday and at present sit just one point and one place outside the drop zone in the Premier League.