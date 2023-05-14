Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has rejected a proposal from a Premier League side, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Gundogan is out of contract at the Etihad at the end of the season and is widely expected to depart Manchester City in search of a new challenge.

Spanish giants Barcelona are claimed to be in pole position to snap up Gundogan when his contract in Manchester expires.

However, Gundogan had an option to remain in the Premier League at a club other than Manchester City.

He has received a proposal from an unnamed Premier League side, but has turned it down.

The offer on the table was not enough to turn the midfielder’s head.

Gundogan continues to be selected by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola despite his contractual situation.

The influential midfielder was selected in the starting eleven for Manchester City’s Premier League meeting with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Now 32 years old, Gundogan has scooped up four Premier League titles at Manchester City.