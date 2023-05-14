Former Premier League star Keith Treacy has revealed a story about Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce to show how he looks after he players.

Allardyce has just taken over at Elland Road and the survival specialist is looking to keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League.

The experienced tactician has a reputation for getting players to run through brick walls for him and Treacy, who played under Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers, is not surprised.

He recounted an experience with Allardyce on a pre-season trip where the manager dipped into his own pocket to hire a private jet and make sure his Blackburn players did not have a lengthy wait to fly.

“I have a little story”, Treacy said on Off The Ball.

“We were in Austria on a pre-season tour.

“You charter flights over to these places and we were flying back and the plane hadn’t taken off from whatever airport it was in.

“The girl said it will have to get the landing gear fixed and it will be a three or four hour delay.

“Sam said ‘no, I’m not having this, is there another plane around?’.

“[She said] there’s one on the tarmac we can get it turned around, £60,000.

“He just whipped his card out.

“Now, I’m sure he got it back from Blackburn in the end, but he just whipped his debit card out and said no problem.

“We were all sitting in big recliners on the way back and thinking this guy’s alright.

“He looks after his players and he knows how to get the players onside.”

Allardyce has so far picked up one point from two games as Leeds manager and will now be eyeing all three when he takes the Whites to play West Ham United on Sunday.