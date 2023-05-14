Leeds United assistant boss Karl Robinson has insisted that Sam Allardyce’s presence inside the dressing room plays a big role in lifting the players.

The Whites picked up a point from their 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle United on Saturday to keep their hopes of survival in the Premier League alive this season.

They are still in the relegation zone and have played a game more than Everton while having one fewer point than Sean Dyche’s side but they have hope ahead of the final two games of the campaign.

Allardyce has managed to lift the mood inside Leeds since his arrival earlier this month and Robinson admitted that his presence inside the dressing room makes a big difference.

The Leeds assistant insisted that it is hard not to feel enthused about playing for Allardyce due to his towering personality.

Robinson told LUTV: “One thing he gives is that his presence is incredible in the dressing room.

“Sometimes that presence and personality that he puts on his players, you can’t help but like that and want to play for him.”

The Leeds coach insisted that the staff are proud of the effort and desire they saw from the players and insisted that it is all about grit and determination at this stage of the season rather than nice football.

“One thing we are immensely proud of as a group of staff and the gaffer is the desire that the players showed.

“We can’t promise you that we are going to have all the flicks, rotations and all the tiki-taka football that people get carried away with.

“It’s not about that now, it’s about making sure that we are hard to beat and we are aggressive in all areas.”