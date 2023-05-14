Southampton left players out of matchday squads at several points this season due to behind the scenes falling outs and blamed injury, according to talkSPORT.

Their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship was formalised on Saturday when Southampton lost 2-0 at home against Fulham.

The players looked dejected on the pitch and Southampton’s eleven-year run in the top flight of English football is set to come to an end this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was sacked in November and his successor Nathan Jones only lasted eight league games and three months.

But it has been claimed that there were several behind-the-scenes issues at St. Mary’s amid the club’s relegation.

It has been suggested that there were several incidents involving player fallouts and a difficult atmosphere behind the scenes.

Players were dropped from matchday squads on several occasions, with injury problems cited, but the real reasons were the off-field incidents.

It paints the picture of a divided dressing room at Southampton throughout the campaign, which eventually led to them dropping to the Championship.

Southampton are staring at a big summer of squad overhaul with several players now expected to leave.