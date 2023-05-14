Southampton will likely hope to convince Carlos Alcaraz to stay at the club despite their relegation to the Championship, according to talkSPORT.

The Saints lost 2-0 at home to Fulham on Saturday and the result confirmed their relegation to the second tier of English football.

With relegation, there is an expectation of an exodus of players from Southampton with the club now looking at a massive squad overhaul over the summer.

While several of their top players are likely to leave, the club are still hopeful of convincing a few of their young talents to stick around and help their promotion bid next season.

And one of the players Southampton are hopeful will stay is the 20-year-old midfielder, Alcaraz.

The Saints signed the young Argentinian from Racing Club in the winter transfer window and he has made an impression amidst the chaos.

He has scored four times in 16 appearances in the Premier League and there are clubs in the top flight who want to snare him away.

But the club are hoping to convince the young midfielder to stick around next season in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Alcaraz is keen to continue or looks to move on if a Premier League club make an offer for him this summer.