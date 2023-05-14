Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed that he misses the togetherness at Elland Road from when he was at the helm of the Whites.

One year after taking charge of the Elland Road outfit, Marsch was relieved of his duties in February as his side were languishing in 17th position in the league table and winless in their previous seven matches.

Following his departure from Leeds, he received offers from Leicester City and Southampton, but did not join either of club.

The American manager reminisced about his association with the Whites and revealed that he learned valuable lessons from the Premier League.

He lauded his former team’s management and staff and revealed that he misses the club’s internal niche and bonding.

“What you realise is that the attention from every perspective, the magnifying glass on what happens in the Premier League is different than anywhere else”, Marsch was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“And how to manage that internally often will dictate your ability to create success.

“So, I think at our best moments, we did a really good job of that and we had internally a really good feeling of what we were trying to achieve and togetherness and belief at Leeds United, and that part I miss.

“And I was really proud of the way that we all worked together.”

Leeds have seen managerial upheaval this season as Javi Gracia, who replaced Marsch in February, was sacked earlier this month.

The Whites are now under the guidance of Sam Allardyce as they look to the survival specialist to keep them up.