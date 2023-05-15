Fixture: Leicester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City.

Klopp takes his men to the King Power Stadium looking for three points to keep his side’s top four challenge alive.

Finishing in the top four is looking tough for Liverpool, who likely need to win their last three games to give themselves a chance to do so.

Leicester collapsed to lose their last match 5-3 at Fulham and it remains to be seen if Dean Smith’s men can bounce back as they fight against the drop.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are the back four.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while up top Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo carry the goal threat.

Klopp has options on the bench if changes are needed tonight, including Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip