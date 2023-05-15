Brentford have slapped in an offer for Bayern Munich target Kim Ji-soo as they bid to land the teenage talent.

The defender is on the books at South Korean side Seongnam FC and is highly rated, having put in performances beyond his tender years.

German giants Bayern Munich have been credited with scouting Kim and watching him closely, but it is Brentford who have moved first.

They have slapped in an offer for Kim, according to Korean journalist Sungmo Lee, and will hope that it will be accepted by Seongnam.

Kim currently has a buy-out clause set at the $700,000 mark in his contract and it remains to be seen if Brentford’s bid matches it.

Seongnam currently ply their trade in the second tier of South Korean football, having been relegated from the top flight.

Losing Kim so early on in his career would be a blow to Seongnam, but the prospect of playing for Brentford could turn the defender’s head.

Kim has been heavily involved with South Korea at youth level and currently plays for the country’s Under-20s.