Brighton and Manchester United midfield target Davide Frattesi has indicated his desire to continue in Italy for the time being.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s performances in Sassuolo have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe this summer.

He is reportedly Roberto De Zerbi’s top midfield target and he has requested Brighton sign the Italy midfielder this summer.

Manchester United also have their eyes on him as a midfield solution for the next window but in a blow for his suitors in the Premier League, Frattesi indicated that he wants to stay in Italy.

He admitted that he is intrigued by the Premier League but does not feel he is ready for a move outside Serie A.

The midfielder said during the Premio Bulgarelli award: “The Premier League fascinates me a lot.

“Before going abroad, however, I would still need two years in Serie A to get there properly.”

Some of the biggest clubs in Serie A have their eyes on Frattesi and he conceded that Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali will remain busy with his future this summer.

“I think this summer director Carnevali will have a lot of fun with me.”