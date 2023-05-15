Brentford are preparing themselves for Tottenham Hotspur having an interest in appointing Thomas Frank to fulfil their managerial role, according to talkSPORT.

Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte in March and appointed his assistant, Cristian Stellini, as interim manager.

However, the London outfit sacked Stellini only after being in charge of four games and appointed Ryan Mason as caretaker.

Spurs are still in search of a new manager and they are looking into several candidates to find the right fit.

Frank, who guided Brentford to Premier League promotion and garnered attention for his impressive work with the Bees, is one of the candidates Tottenham are interested in.

It has been claimed that Brentford are bracing themselves to prepare for Spurs’ interest in their manager.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is an admirer of the Danish tactician and could view him as the club’s next manager.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will approach Frank with their managerial job and whether the Dane will be willing to part with Brentford.