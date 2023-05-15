Dinamo Zagreb have opened negotiations with Southampton to bring back Mislav Orsic this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Southampton signed the 30-year-old winger from Dinamo in the winter transfer window but the move has not worked out for the player or the club.

He has made just five appearances since his arrival and played little to no role as the Saints got relegated from the Premier League.

Southampton are now awaiting an exodus of players this summer and it is expected to begin with Orsic’s departure.

It has been claimed that a move for him to return to Dinamo is in the works even before the season has ended.

The Saints signed him for a fee of £8m in the winter window and Dinamo have proposed signing him on a loan deal.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and Orsic has already flown back to his homeland as he awaits a return to Dinamo.

Turkish side Trabzonspor are also interested in the Croatian winger and have sent an offer to the player’s representatives.

He is said to be preferring a return to his former club Dinamo over joining Trabzonspor this summer.