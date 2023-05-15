Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will have meetings with club chiefs soon as the summer transfer window approaches, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies are having a sensational season and with Howe’s managerial skills, as they are sitting in third position with 66 points from 35 matches.

Although Liverpool are making a late dash for a Champions League spot, the Magpies have a four-point advantage over Jurgen Klopp’s side and a superior goal difference compared to fourth-placed Manchester United.

The summer signings of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Alexander Isak have made a big difference this season, however, the likes of Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Callum Wilson have also stepped up massively.

Howe’s team have built the first half of the season on a strong defence, whereas the second half of the season has seen some big scorelines in favour of the St. James’s Park outfit.

But Howe will not rest on his laurels and is due for transfer talks with club chiefs soon as he plots the transfer window approach.

Newcastle have confirmed European football for next season and the hectic schedule of multiple competitions will need quality reinforcements.

The Magpies have already been linked with the likes of James Maddison, Kieran Tierney, Matheus Franca and Adam Wharton.

The Premier League is set to become more competitive next season with Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United fighting at the top, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will also look to come back strongly after disappointing league campaigns.