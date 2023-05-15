Former Sunderland star Danny Collins is of the view that Black Cats midfielder Pierre Ekwah is getting better day by day.

Ekwah joined Sunderland from Premier League outfit West Ham United and has turned some heads with his performances at the business end of the season.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder played a crucial part in Sunderland’s win over Luton Town in the first leg of the Championship playoffs.

Collins stated that Ekwah was excellent in Sunderland’s midfield on Saturday and added that the youngster controlled the game.

The former Black Cats star also pointed out that Ekwah is getting better match by match and showing his composure.

“Ekwah, I thought again, was excellent”, Collins told Sunderland TV.

“He is getting better and better.

“Last week, I gave him the man of the match down at Preston.

“He was up there again this afternoon and controlled a lot of the play in the middle of the park.

“His composure is showing now because he is getting a run on the team.”

Sunderland will visit Kenilworth Road on Tuesday to take on Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship playoff semi-final.