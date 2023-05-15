Former Premier League star Shaun Wright-Phillips has insisted that Nottingham Forest have the momentum compared to their fellow relegation battlers, following the Tricky Trees’ 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

Three points ahead of the relegation zone, Forest are currently sitting in 16th position in the Premier League table and have accrued seven crucial points from their last four matches amid the intensified relegation dogfight.

Steve Cooper’s men ground out a point at Stamford Bridge and the point will be welcome for the Tricky Trees as they battle to keep their heads above water.

Wright-Phillips believes that Nottingham Forest are gaining momentum at the moment and their resolution on the pitch proves it.

He further added that they are moving in the right way with the momentum in order to maintain their Premier League status this season.

“I have to say so“, Wright-Phillips said on BBC Radio 5 live’s Football Daily while asked if momentum is with Nottingham Forest compared to the other relegation battlers.

“For me, at the minute they are going in the right direction to stay up.

“You can see with the way they play on the pitch – the fight, the determination.

“They try and keep the ball alive when it comes out of the box like on that second goal where they put it back in to a nice area for the players who gambled to put it into the back of the net.“

Two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest were promoted to the English top flight after 23 years, and they will be looking to finish the season as a Premier League outfit by getting positive outcomes from their next two encounters against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, respectively.