West Ham United starlet Divin Mubama has insisted he wants to try and clock up as many minutes in the first team as he can before the season finishes.

The Hammers are having a difficult season in the Premier League as they are six points clear of the drop zone with 37 points from 36 league matches.

David Moyes’ team have suffered due to a lack of goalmouth output from their forwards as the Hammers have scored only 38 goals in the Premier League campaign.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca’s injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season and Michail Antonio has only scored five times in the league so far.

18-year-old Mubama has made two league appearances off-the-bench for the Irons after he impressed with his youth-level performances and he wants to be involved with the first team for what is remaining in the season.

“I just tried to get involved and help the team and whenever the gaffer needs me, whether it’s for five or ten minutes, I’m ready”, Mubama told his club’s official website.

“Again, it’s good to come on.

“With the season that I’ve had, I just need to keep going and run my socks off.

“I want to be involved between now and the end of the season and get some more minutes in the first team.”

West Ham will visit the AFAS Stadion to face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the second leg semi-final of the Europa Conference League on Thursday and Mubama will be hopeful of adding more minutes of European football under his belt.