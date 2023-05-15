Former Netherlands star Ibrahim Afellay believes Arne Slot would find it hard to refuse a big club such as Tottenham Hotspur and feels he has already achieved what he could have done at Feyenoord.

Feyenoord sealed the Eredivisie title on Sunday when they beat Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 at home, which ended their six-year wait for a league title.

Slot has garnered widespread praise for ending Ajax’s dominance over Dutch football this season by playing an exciting brand of football with Feyenoord this season.

But there are fears that he could move on from the club this summer as he is one of the names Tottenham are considering for their managerial role.

And Afellay conceded that Slot would have to show massive guts to refuse an offer from Spurs if they make one.

He is expecting him to leave if Tottenham want him given the size of the club in the Premier League.

Afellay said on Studio Voetbal: “If the club come calling, you have to be a big boy to refuse.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes then, Tottenham are a great club, unlike Southampton or Aston Villa.”

The former Dutch international believes Slot cannot do anything more with the Feyenoord team next season and has already done the maximum he could have done.

“Slot has reached the maximum levels at Feyenoord, he has got more out of it than he has put in.

“Do you expect him to reach the Champions League final next season?”